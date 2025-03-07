Key Warriors Player Suffers Injury Scare vs Nets
The Golden State Warriors head across the water to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Thursday after taking down the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Looking to end their five-game road trip with a win, the Warriors face a Nets team that has been inching their way down the Eastern Conference standings as they embrace a rebuild.
While Golden State still awaits a return from Jonathan Kuminga, the team is playing some of its best basketball of the season since adding Jimmy Butler. Kuminga has really been their only injury concern as of late, but early in their contest against Brooklyn, the team suffered an injury scare.
During the first minute of the game, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski left the game in pain while grabbing at his lower back. The team's PR account posted that Podziemski is dealing with lower back soreness, and his status is to be determined for the remainder of the contest.
Podziemski has been in stellar form for Golden State since the All-Star break, as he's averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in the seven games since. Additionally, he has moved into the starting lineup to bring his effort on both ends alongside Steph Curry.
Later in the game, the Golden State Warriors revealed that Podziemski would not be returning.
The Warriors are currently trailing the Brooklyn Nets by four points and still have a chance to win despite Podziemski's absence.
