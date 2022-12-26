Klay Thompson Blasts Grizzlies After Warriors' Christmas Win

The Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup may not be a rivalry yet, simply because the Grizzlies have not won enough to make it competitive, but there is certainly a level of animosity between the two sides.

After last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals series, Ja Morant and his Grizzlies teammates talked extensively about how Morant's injury changed that series. What they often failed to acknowledge, was the score at the time of Morant's injury, as Golden State was blowing Memphis out, and looked well on their way to a series win.

In between that series and now, Memphis has continued to talk a lot, headlined by Morant's recent comments about being "good in the West."

Klay Thompson clearly has a level of competitive disdain for the Grizzlies, which was evident by his taunt of Dillon Brooks in this game, and his comments about Memphis after the NBA Finals. Following this latest win, which came without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, Klay was asked if he had a message for the Grizzlies.

"You can't talk dynasty when you haven't won before," Thompson said. "I thought that was premature talk."

Thompson added that the Grizzlies bring the best out of the Warriors, and even if the two sides don't like each other, there is a level of respect because they are a threat. It was a big game for Thompson and the Warriors, who got a statement win against a confident Grizzlies team.

