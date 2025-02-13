Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Reunion Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors dynasty was built around their big three: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.
The trio made six NBA Finals together, winning four of them and making five in a row from 2015 to 2018. With the shooting duo of Curry and Thompson on the perimeter and Green being the defensive anchor, the trio will go down as one of the greatest in NBA history.
However, this past offseason saw the end to Thompson's time in Golden State, as after failing to agree to an extension with the Warriors, he accepted a three-year, $50 million contract to join the Dallas Mavericks for the next chapter in his career. Wednesday night, when the Warriors traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks, Green and Thompson shared an interaction after the game.
The two former teammates were seen exchanging some words after the game, in which the Mavericks took home the 111-107 victory. No telling what was said, but the two players enjoyed their best basketball together.
As for the game itself, Green finished with 13 points, five assists, five rebounds, and three steals, while Thompson had 17 points and five rebounds in the victory.
With the Mavericks now holding the regular season series lead at 2-1, Dallas is set to travel to the Bay Area for their final regular season matchup on February 23rd after the upcoming All-Star weekend.
