Klay Thompson Reminisces on Time With Steph Curry, Warriors
Klay Thompson helped produce one of the most dominant runs in NBA history with the Golden State Warriors alongside his fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry, but we haven't seen Thompson truly reminisce on his time playing with Curry until an interview with former Los Angeles Laker Michael Cooper last week.
Thompson and Curry are widely considered to be the greatest shooting duo to ever exist, and the pair comfortably holds their own in conversations regarding the best backcourts in league history. The Warriors won four championships and appeared in six NBA Finals in Thompson's time in the Bay Area. At the same time, Curry and Thompson became all-time greats from beyond the arc.
Thompson has mainly taken a business-like approach, understandably so, when discussing his time with the Warriors after signing with the rival Dallas Mavericks as a free agent last summer. While Thompson will surely have a statue and his No. 11 in the Chase Center rafters someday, it's also fair to say that he didn't have the most ceremonious ending with the team and had a right to his feelings.
A Moment In Time
Regardless, Thompson revealed in the interview with Cooper that he takes great pride in the accomplishments and impact he and Curry achieved together as the "Splash Brothers". Thompson also revealed the origins behind his and Curry's nickname, noting that it was a nod to another iconic Bay Area sports duo.
"I think there was a writer in the Bay Area who was doing a play on the 'Bash Brothers', because they were so great," Thompson said. "I think it was my second year where Steph and I had like seven threes apiece, it might have been in three quarters. And he tweeted it out, I think his name was Brian, and it just caught fire and stuck with us ever since."
Even though fans have tried to name other 'Splash Brothers' such as Jordan Poole in Golden State, nobody will ever replace the iconic Warriors duo.
"I actually really loved the nickname when we were pairing because it is synonymous with being an absolute deadeye from 3. It does warm my heart when young athletes talk about my time I did spend with Golden State and being a 'Splash Bro'. I'm very grateful for the time I did get to spend up there with Steph, and it was a special time."
Curry and Thompson will meet on the court for the first time this season during the 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT slot on Christmas Day, so the pair will have plenty of eyes on their next matchup.
