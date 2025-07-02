Knicks Expected to Hire Ex-Warriors, Lakers Coach
The NBA offseason has been full of surprises, and while it wasn't one to some, the New York Knicks decided to cut ties with head coach Tom Thibodeau after their Eastern Conference Finals run that came up short against the Indiana Pacers. While Thibodeau had led the franchise to their best season since 2000, it was clear he presented limitations as a coach.
After that, the Knicks became aggressive in the coaching search, calling numerous teams around the league to ask for permission to interview their current head coach. While rumors floated around the likes of Jason Kidd, the Knicks have come to a decision on who will be their head coach next season.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks are expected to hire former Golden State Warriors assistant and ex-Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike Brown. Brown most recently served as the head coach for the Sacramento Kings, winning Coach of the Year after leading the franchise to the postseason in 2023. However, he was fired in 2024 after 31 games.
Brown now enters a situation in New York with immense pressure, as the Knicks were close to making the NBA Finals, and now the pathway in the Eastern Conference couldn't be any easier. In addition, the team has made free agency signings with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to bolster their bench, a main problem from this past season.
Whether it's fair or not, Brown will be held to a high standard right away, as fans will expect him to lead the team to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
