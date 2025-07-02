New Report On Surprise Team Targeting Damian Lillard
The 2025 calendar year for the NBA has been full of transactions and surprises. It all kicked off with Luka Doncic and his blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Lakers, followed by De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. Since the offseason has begun, though, the deals haven't stopped.
Kevin Durant has since made his way to the Houston Rockets, followed by the Boston Celtics trading away two members of their 2024 NBA Championship team. As Day 2 of free agency began and 24 hours hadn't even passed since the start, the Milwaukee Bucks shocked the NBA world by waiving All-NBA guard Damian Lillard. Since then, all the talk has been on where he'll end up next.
According to NBA Insider Marc Spears, the Golden State Warriors are among the teams that have been in touch with Lillard. While the Warriors are well set at guard with future Hall of Famer Steph Curry, pairing Lillard alongside Curry would give the Warriors one of the most talented backcourts in the NBA.
In addition, it's key to note that Lillard was born and raised in Oakland, CA, playing high school ball in San Lorenzo and Alameda, all three locations located in the Bay Area where the Warriors play. There has been chatter in years past of Lillard joining the Warriors to play close to home, and this presents the best opportunity to do so.
Given Lillard could miss up to the entire season, the ideal scenario would be to sign him to a two-year contract. Additionally, that puts Lillard in line with Golden State's other key players, as Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Curry are all set to expire after the 2026-27 season.
