Knicks Sign Former Celtics Player Before Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors will be looking to finish off their five-game win streak on the right note when they face off against the New York Knicks on Tuesday before closing their trip out against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. While their winning streak was spoiled by a Philadelphia 76ers upset, the Warriors need a win Tuesday to keep their spot in the standings over the LA Clippers.
While the trade deadline has passed, that doesn't mean franchises are done making moves. Whether it be 10-day contracts or guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season, the Knicks made a move ahead of their showdown with Golden State.
ESPN's Shams Charania announces that the Knicks are claiming former Boston Celtics forward Anton Watson to a two-way deal. A second round pick in 2024 out of Gonzaga by the Celtics, Watson has yet to appear in an NBA game so far in his career.
As for his performance in the G League this season with the Maine Celtics, Watson is averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 37 games of action. Moving to the Knicks, he'll now be suiting up for the Westchester Knicks as a part of the deal.
Watson joins fellow Knicks two-way players Kevin McCullar Jr. and MarJon Beauchamp. Given the talent ahead of him, it appears unlikely Watson will see any significant minutes with the Knicks this year as they'll likely focus on his development in the G League.
