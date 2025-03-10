Knicks Star Breaks Silence on Controversial Draymond Green Statement
For one reason or another, Karl-Anthony Towns brings out the worst in Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
Last week, Green accused Towns of missing a game against the Warriors due to being scared of Jimmy Butler. In actuality, Towns missed the game due to the death of a close family friend due to cancer. When Green was given the chance to apologize, he didn't take it and doubled down on his statements.
When Towns was asked about Green's comments, the Knicks star decided to take the high road.
“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said Sunday. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough.”
On Friday night, Towns spoke about his personal tragedy for the first time ever after a game against the Clippers.
"It's been a very tough week," Towns said. "Especially, for a week for a place where I'm usually comfortable at in the summer. It meant a lot to have my teammates supporting me and understanding the situation... We were all very close with this woman. For me, it's a little tougher, having to open old wounds up having to be there for her kids that lost their mother, and I know how that is. Two boys that lost their mother, I know the feeling."
While Baron Davis may have apologized, Draymond Green is more than overdue to give one at this point.
