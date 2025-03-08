Knicks Star Fires Back at Controversial Draymond Green Statement
While Draymond Green boasts a Hall of Fame resume with four NBA Championships, eight All-Defensive selections, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, he might be known more now for his off-the-court endeavors. Even though many active players in North American sports have podcasts, Green's is one of the more prominent, and he doesn't hold back on speaking his mind.
After the Golden State Warriors' recent contest against the New York Knicks, Green recorded an episode of his podcast claiming that Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns missed the game to avoid Jimmy Butler. However, he was attending a funeral for a close friend, causing criticism to head towards Green. One of those was from Knicks forward Josh Hart, who spoke after his last game.
"It's tough. A lot of you guys forget that we're humans," Hart said in response to Towns' situation. "Or you guys look at us like we're animals in a petting zoo or a parlay and y'all forget that we're actual people, that we have real life problems and traumas and things like that that we have to navigate."
As mentioned, a lot of criticism has been sent Green's way after the reason for Towns' absence was revealed. But following a statement by Green, he apologized and doesn't plan on stopping his show anytime soon.
"We give him a lot of credit, we're there for him, and I think everyone has to keep that in mind when they see things," Hart went on to add. "People say stupid things when they don't understand and... We're humans.”
At this point, there hasn't been a statement from Towns in regards to Green's comments, so there's no telling whether or not he accepts the apology from Green.
