Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Strong Steph Curry Proclamation
When Steph Curry was drafted in 2009, no one expected him to become the global phenom that he's become today. He's gone from the greatest shooter in the league to the greatest shooter in NBA history to one of the greatest players ever.
Curry's play on the court has earned praise not just from his fans but from his peers and legends. Among those are Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. During an episode of ESPN's Get Up, Johnson revealed his thoughts on Curry.
"He's one of the greatest of all time," Johnson proclaimed. "Then, he changed the game forever... Nobody we've seen ever with the ability of Steph Curry to shoot that basketball. The greatest shooter we've ever seen in history... He also brought in fans that we didn't have in the NBA before. He brought in kids."
"He's an icon, and it's only a few icons," Johnson added. "He's beloved. There's only a few athletes that's ever been beloved... He's definitely on my dream team as the greatest that's ever played this game. Him and LeBron's legacy will live on forever."
If Steph Curry can manage to win another NBA championship in his career, it's clear that he'll almost unanimously be in most fans top-10 lists. However, it's going to be very hard for that to happen, given the stiff compemtiteion in the Western Conference.
Related Articles
New Report On Potential Warriors Trade For $195 Million All-Star
Warriors Should Target Potential All-Star in Pelicans' Fire Sale
New Team Interested in Previous Lakers, Warriors Center Target