Lakers Rookie Dalton Knecht Reacts to Draymond Green's Criticism
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend turned out to be a mess, as the league experimented with a new four-team mini-tournament format for the All-Star Game. Players and fans have expressed their disinterest following the underwhelming event, and Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been leading the charge.
Green joined TNT as an analyst during All-Star weekend and had strong words for the NBA's idea to group the winning team from the Rising Stars into the revamped All-Star tournament.
"I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star weekend, and because ratings are down, we're bringing in Rising Stars? That's not a fix," Green said. "...These guys get to touch the All-Star floor? On Sunday night? ...Those guys did not make the All-Star team. To be playing in the All-Star Game and you did not make the All-Star team is absurd."
Green's rant has caused many discussions around the league, but the most prominent has been a direct response from one of the Rising Stars. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht led Candace's Rising Stars with eight points in a loss to Shaq's OGs and had a strong response to Green's comments.
"Who said that? Draymond said that?" Knecht continued, "It's Draymond. He's just talking."
While it was an interesting change to add a Rising Stars team to the All-Star Game, the league was searching for a change and decided to experiment with a group of young guys who would go out there and play hard.
Candace's Rising Stars lost by just seven points against Shaq's OGs in the semifinals of the All-Star tournament, proving that they could hold their own against the league's best.
