Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reacts to Golden State Warriors Trade

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis spoke on the latest Golden State Warriors trade.

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a foul during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off on Christmas Day in a Pacific Division showdown. While neither team is playing particularly well right now, both LA and Golden State have championship aspirations with their respective aging superstars.

With both teams expected to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors got started early by acquiring veteran guard Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. While he has yet to make much of an impact in Golden State, making just eight of his 29 field goal attempts since the trade, Schroder projects to be a big piece for the Warriors.

Schroder played for the Lakers during the 2021 and 2023 seasons. Speaking with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Golden State, Lakers star Anthony Davis mentioned the Schroder addition.

“We always have battles with them,” Davis said of the Warriors. “Seen them in the playoffs a couple years. They added Dennis to their team. That’s a good pickup for them. It’s gonna be fun to go up in The Bay and try to get a win on Christmas Day.”

The Warriors are 1-2 in Schroder’s three games, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in between losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers. As previously mentioned, the veteran guard has struggled with his shot, and especially from three-point range where he is just 1/11 since the trade.

