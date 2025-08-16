Latest Jonathan Kuminga Report Spells Facts for Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors remain far apart in contract negotiations. Because there wasn't much money to spend around the NBA this offseason, restricted free agents didn't have much leverage in negotiations.
However, the longer negotiations go on, the more leverage Kuminga gains, especially as the rumors start to spread of Kuminga being okay with accepting the qualifying offer. If that happens, he'd be able to walk in free agency next offseason, when there will be a lot more money to spend from teams.
ESPN's Anthony Slater provided an update on the Kuminga situation and how he feels about everything.
"He's [Kuminga] pretty dug in. If this is going to be the best offer, if two for $45 million with a team option is gonna be the best offer he will see them in training camp on a $7.9M expiring qualifying offer which includes a no trade clause..."
Slater believes Kuminga just wants control over his future if the Warriors aren't going to value him, and Steve Kerr has shown through actions and his rotation decision that he doesn't value Kuminga as a meaningful part of the rotation, even with him nearly averaging 21 PPG against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs.
Kuminga firmly believes he's a player who can earn $30 million per year, but that would be easier to earn next offseason. Slater also believes that a player option instead of a team option could get the deal done, but the Warriors want him on the most tradeable contract possible.
A Sign-and-Trade is Still a Possibility, but Unlikely
Slater also reported that the team could always re-engage in sign-and-trade conversations if these negotiations with Kuminga continue to not go anywhere. They've reportedly turned down deals from the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, as the Warriors felt they weren't getting enough value.
Another thing complicating matters is that the Warriors don't want to include Moses Moody or Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade, something they'd almost have to do in any scenario.
People have also talked about the Warriors' interest in Chicago Bulls restricted free agent Josh Giddey and whether a dual sign-and-trade can be done, but that's nearly impossible. Generating a sign-and-trade for one restricted free agent is hard enough; it's even harder with a restricted free agent on both sides.
