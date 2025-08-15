Jonathan Kuminga Posts Two-Word Message Amid Warriors Trade Drama
The Golden State Warriors have had their free agency headlines dominated by one individual name, Jonathan Kuminga.
For what feels like an eternity, the Warriors have been stuck in a standstill with Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward believes he's capable of being a max contract player, but the Warriors don't seem to have maximizing him in their current timeline - that much was evident after the team traded for Jimmy Butler.
It's clear that Kuminga does not want to be a member of the Golden State Warriors any longer. Every day, a new headline emerges coming from either side of the camp, but no resolution has been found. As the headlines have been growing, Kuminga gave a simple message on social media.
"Enjoyment 🤌🏾 #justknow," Kuminga said on Instagram.
Which NBA Teams are Interested in Jonathan Kuminga?
There are a plethora of teams interested in Jonathan Kuminga. Some that have been reported are the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks. However, the team that seems to have the most realistic interest is the Sacramento Kings.
Most recently Sacramento radio host Allen Stiles gave an update from the Kings' perspective.
"It is safe to say that the Sacramento Kings do believe, or at least they hope that's going to be the case," Stiles said. "That Jonathan Kuminga will continue to say, 'I'm going to sign that qualifying offer.'"
"And at the buzzer, the Golden State Warriors will say, 'Alright, well, we can't afford to lose him for nothing, and Malik Monk and a protected pick, that's much better than nothing. So let's go ahead, do the deal, and be done with it.' "
While the Bulls and Bucks have trade interest, it seems like the package that they want from the Golden State Warriors may not work financially.
Does Kuminga Staying With the Warriors Make Sense?
Realistically, Jonathan Kuminga staying with the Golden State Warriors does not make sense. He does not want to play for the team, and the team did not play him consistently after acquiring Jimmy Butler. Even during the playoffs, he was only really used as an emergency scenario.
For a team as serious about winning as the Warriors, it does not make sense to keep a younger player who could potentially disrupt the chemistry. At the same time, it makes sense for the team to want to get the maximum value out of Kuminga and not trade him hastily.