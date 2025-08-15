Inside The Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga Posts Two-Word Message Amid Warriors Trade Drama

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga posted a strong, but simple message

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) before game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have had their free agency headlines dominated by one individual name, Jonathan Kuminga.

For what feels like an eternity, the Warriors have been stuck in a standstill with Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward believes he's capable of being a max contract player, but the Warriors don't seem to have maximizing him in their current timeline - that much was evident after the team traded for Jimmy Butler.

It's clear that Kuminga does not want to be a member of the Golden State Warriors any longer. Every day, a new headline emerges coming from either side of the camp, but no resolution has been found. As the headlines have been growing, Kuminga gave a simple message on social media.

"Enjoyment 🤌🏾 #justknow," Kuminga said on Instagram.

Which NBA Teams are Interested in Jonathan Kuminga?

There are a plethora of teams interested in Jonathan Kuminga. Some that have been reported are the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Milwaukee Bucks. However, the team that seems to have the most realistic interest is the Sacramento Kings.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center-forward Naz Reid (11) in the fourth period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Most recently Sacramento radio host Allen Stiles gave an update from the Kings' perspective.

"It is safe to say that the Sacramento Kings do believe, or at least they hope that's going to be the case," Stiles said. "That Jonathan Kuminga will continue to say, 'I'm going to sign that qualifying offer.'"

"And at the buzzer, the Golden State Warriors will say, 'Alright, well, we can't afford to lose him for nothing, and Malik Monk and a protected pick, that's much better than nothing. So let's go ahead, do the deal, and be done with it.' "

While the Bulls and Bucks have trade interest, it seems like the package that they want from the Golden State Warriors may not work financially.

Does Kuminga Staying With the Warriors Make Sense?

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Realistically, Jonathan Kuminga staying with the Golden State Warriors does not make sense. He does not want to play for the team, and the team did not play him consistently after acquiring Jimmy Butler. Even during the playoffs, he was only really used as an emergency scenario.

For a team as serious about winning as the Warriors, it does not make sense to keep a younger player who could potentially disrupt the chemistry. At the same time, it makes sense for the team to want to get the maximum value out of Kuminga and not trade him hastily.

Published
