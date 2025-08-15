Warriors Facing Difficult Decision on Jonathan Kuminga Contract
Non-All-Star caliber players seldom have leverage against their own teams in a holdout situation. Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is testing the limit.
“Kuminga is not budging," NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote in a recent article. "(He) continues to passively let it be known he does not wish to return to the Warriors. If he is to be back with Golden State, nobody expects it to be a long-term marriage, and Kuminga will make sure it's on his terms.”
Kuminga Wants Out of Golden State
If Kuminga has his sights set on playing elsewhere next season, he's likely to be disappointed. The 22-year-old is currently in restricted free agency after his four-year rookie scale contract expired following the conclusion of last season.
“Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star," The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote of the holdout situation. "Not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role. He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing.”
Golden State isn't keen on letting the Kuminga walk, but given his increased role expectations, the two sides are unlikely to come to a happy conclusion. The easiest solution then becomes a sign-and-trade agreement with another franchise.
That's where Golden State's own obstinacy comes into play.
Per several reports, the Sacramento Kings have put in an offer for Kuminga, but the Warriors — specifically owner Joe Lacob — have expressed an interest for more assets and draft capital. Kuminga, on the other hand, would likely enjoy his new scenery.
"From Kuminga's perspective," Siegel continued, "if the Warriors don't want to trade him to the Kings, he could continue playing hardball and ultimately put the franchise in a very tough spot by accepting his qualifying offer."
If Kuminga chooses that route and accepts his qualifying offer by Oct. 1, he becomes eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer. Golden State would lose out on any leverage in trades, as teams hoping to entice the forward could do so without giving up any assets.
That said, there remains an uncertainty over whether Kuminga could become the star he sees himself as in a different system. With Jimmy Butler III already on the roster in Golden State, Kuminga's runway is limited.
So are his options in the ongoing Golden State holdout.
