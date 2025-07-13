Latest LeBron James Rumor Names Four Teams Interested in Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting situation heading into next season, with it appearing as though it is a clash of timelines between LeBron James and the twilight of his career, with the future of what's to come with Luka Doncic. While the addition of DeAndre Ayton to this Lakers team should help them next season, this roster doesn't stack up with other contenders.
Making an appearance at the Lakers Summer League game on Saturday night to support Bronny James, LeBron declined to join ESPN's broadcast to discuss his future with the franchise. Sharing that he had nothing to say on the broadcast, a new report reveals what four teams may have reached out to Rich Paul about trading for James.
According to NBA Insider Scoop B, the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers were the four teams who contacted Rich Paul with interest in trading for LeBron. At this moment, it appears as though James has no desire to leave Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean things can't change later down the road.
The Golden State Warriors would be an interesting situation for James, as a deal to land him would likely involve Jimmy Butler going back the other way, and Jonathan Kuminga could be involved, too. James has just one year remaining on his contract at $52 million, but the pairing of him alongside Steph Curry would be must-watch TV.
However, at this time, this may just be a hypothetical. The Lakers landing Butler wouldn't make a lot of sense in a deal, but then again, crazier things have happened.
Related Articles
LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Latest Post
Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson in Relationship With Major Celebrity