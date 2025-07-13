Inside The Warriors

Latest LeBron James Rumor Names Four Teams Interested in Trade

A new report reveals what four teams have expressed interest in LeBron James amid trade speculation

Liam Willerup

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a replay that confirms he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to a replay that confirms he fouled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) in the fourth quarter during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in an interesting situation heading into next season, with it appearing as though it is a clash of timelines between LeBron James and the twilight of his career, with the future of what's to come with Luka Doncic. While the addition of DeAndre Ayton to this Lakers team should help them next season, this roster doesn't stack up with other contenders.

Making an appearance at the Lakers Summer League game on Saturday night to support Bronny James, LeBron declined to join ESPN's broadcast to discuss his future with the franchise. Sharing that he had nothing to say on the broadcast, a new report reveals what four teams may have reached out to Rich Paul about trading for James.

According to NBA Insider Scoop B, the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Clippers were the four teams who contacted Rich Paul with interest in trading for LeBron. At this moment, it appears as though James has no desire to leave Los Angeles, but that doesn't mean things can't change later down the road.

The Golden State Warriors would be an interesting situation for James, as a deal to land him would likely involve Jimmy Butler going back the other way, and Jonathan Kuminga could be involved, too. James has just one year remaining on his contract at $52 million, but the pairing of him alongside Steph Curry would be must-watch TV.

However, at this time, this may just be a hypothetical. The Lakers landing Butler wouldn't make a lot of sense in a deal, but then again, crazier things have happened.

Related Articles

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Latest Post

Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson in Relationship With Major Celebrity

New Report on Seth Curry Potentially Joining Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News