Ex-Warriors Star Klay Thompson in Relationship With Major Celebrity
Current Dallas Mavericks and former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been in high-profile relationships before, having previously dated singer Coco Jones and actress Laura Harrier. Part of being a future Hall of Famer is the increase in notoriety and popularity, and that usually leads to high-profile relationships.
A picture surfaced earlier in the week of Megan Thee Stallion at the pool, and the internet detectives seemed to notice someone who looked like Klay Thompson lounging in a chair in the background. That had people wondering if Thompson could've pulled this off.
Klay Thompson confirmed those rumors with his latest Instagram post, putting up two pictures of him and her together while on vacation in the Bahamas. Megan Thee Stallion is a Texas native, though how the two connected isn't known yet.
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the biggest rappers in the genre currently, a three-time Grammy winner, and the holder of two Billboard number-one singles. She's arguably the most popular female artist in the genre, popping onto the scene in a massive way throughout the 2020s.
Klay Thompson is coming off his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after with the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 14 PPG while shooting 39.1% from three in an odd season for the Mavs.
But he was a legendary player with the Warriors, winning four championships alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry from 2015 to 2022, and he currently sits in the top five in NBA history for most made three-pointers.
