New Report on Seth Curry Potentially Joining Warriors
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make any move on free agency as they wait to figure out the Jonathan Kuminga situation. But they seem to be lining up some moves for when that is settled.
One player who has emerged as a possible option for the Warriors is the brother of Stephen Curry, Seth, who has played for their hometown Charlotte Hornets for the last season and a half.
"Outside of players like Malcolm Brogdon, Trey Lyles, and Gary Payton II, who we previously reported as potential free-agent targets for the Warriors this offseason," Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported, "two other interesting names were brought up in conversations during the first two days of NBA Summer League: Seth Curry and Ben Simmons.
"The 34-year-old guard won't be returning to Charlotte, and he has always talked about playing alongside his brother. Warriors fans and the Curry family alike would surely love to see Seth on a minimum contract in The Bay."
Seth Curry actually has been a Warrior before. He signed a non-guaranteed contract after going undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft and played for their (then) D-League team for most of the 2013-14 season, even being named to the Futures All-Star Game for the D-League All-Star Game.
But he was never called up to the main roster, instead getting his first NBA opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies that season. Seth being teammates would Steph has to be a dream opportunity for both.
Golden State will always have an interest in adding more shooting, and Seth Curry was the NBA's leader in three-point shooting last year at 45.6%.
