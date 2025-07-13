Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Reacts to Steph Curry’s Latest Post

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on Steph Curry's recent Instagram post

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center right) greets Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (center left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had an underwhelming finish to their 2024-25 campaign, losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their season was virtually wrapped up when superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with an injury, but he seems to be back to 100 percent for the offseason.

Curry is spending the weekend at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, playing in the American Century Championship, the biggest celebrity golf tournament in the country. Curry won the tournament in 2023 and is looking to repeat his success two years later.

Via NBC Sports: "Steph Curry’s 2023 walkoff win at the American Century Championship was one for the AGES. 🔥

The champ returns this weekend on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock."

Through the first two days of the tournament, however, Curry still has a way to go to get to the top of the leaderboard. Heading into the final day, Curry is tied for ninth place with 35 points, nine points ahead of first place.

Stephen Curry tees off
Stephen Curry tees off on hole No. 7 during the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 in Dublin, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After wrapping up action on Saturday, Curry shared a post on Instagram filled with pictures and videos of his experience through the first two days of the esteemed tournament.

Via Stephen Curry: "Day 2 in the books. Let’s finish strong."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on Curry's post.

Via LeBron James: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Of course, James and Curry have turned a fierce rivalry from their multiple NBA Finals matchups into a public friendship. Now, with James reportedly reaching a breaking point with the Lakers, the Warriors remain a potential destination for the future Hall of Fame forward.

