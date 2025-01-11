Latest Report on Warriors Trade for $197 Million All-Star
Even though the Golden State Warriors made a trade for Dennis Schroder, it's become abundantly clear that it wasn't enough. If the Warriors want to maximize Steph Curry's final great years in the NBA, they'll need to trade for another All-Star, because what they have isn't enough.
Some of the names that fans have wanted linked to the Warriors are Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Vucevic, and even Zion Williamson. While some of the names may have some legitimate potential at becoming a Warrior, there are some that should be ruled out. One of those is Zion Williamson.
According to NBA insider Marc Spears, the Golden State Warriors are not monitoring Pelicans superstar Zion Wi
"I also did hear that Zion's not on the [Warriors] radar," Spears said. "Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing. Because with Zion, you just don't know what you're going to get and when he's going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number's rather high as well. I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to."
While Zion would be an incredibly enticing pickup for the Warriors and one that could rejuvenate interest in the franchise, he's a very risky one. Williamson has had a very rough injury history and the Warriors need someone available for when Steph isn't playing. Not only that, Williamson's recent one-game suspension due to consistently being late also speaks for itself. He's simply not ready to lead a team.
Based on all of the current reports, it seems far more likely that the Golden State Warriors would make a move for new center than they would for a guard/forward. With that in mind, it should be easier to consider Zion out of the race.
