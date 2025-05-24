Inside The Warriors

Latest Report on Warriors Trade for Boston Celtics Champion

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to make a big trade with the Boston Celtics

Nov 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes the ball defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA offseason will likely be one for the books. One where teams like the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Phoenix Suns could all be making big trades.

Two teams that seem to be linked together at this moment are the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. While numerous reports have linked Kristaps Porzingis to the Warriors, he's not the only member of the Celtics to be linked.

According to Logan Murdoch of The Ringer, the Warriors could be looking at key Celtics reserve Derrick White.

"Another guy for the Warriors to look at going forward is Derrick White,” Murdach saidon The Zach Lowe Show. “I think that’s something the Warriors are looking at right now.

The unfortunate reality for the Boston Celtics is that their team will be a victim of the new CBA. They'll likely have to trade either Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, or Kristaps Porzingis this offseason.

"I’ve talked about how depressing trading Derrick White would be for Boston, and the sort of a dilemma they face in terms of, 'How much of a reset do we really want to have and who we want to be back here when Tatum comes back?'” Lowe said. “Who has trade value in the interim and where (does) Derrick White fit in that conversation?"

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Porzingis makes far more sense for the Warriors in terms of roster construction, his availability on the court should be a concern for a team that's already old. Derrick White could be the perect scoring punch off the bench that could also close games.

