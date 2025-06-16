Latest Report Reveals Two New Teams Interested in Jonathan Kuminga
Perhaps the biggest question for the Golden State Warriors this offseason could be on the verge of being answered, as recent reports from HoopsHype's Mike Scotto indicate that two Eastern Conference teams have positioned themselves as potential suitors.
According to Scotto, the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls are two teams that have indicated an interest in facilitating a sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors to acquire Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward was drafted seventh overall by the Warriors in 2022, though his stint with the franchise has been a turbulent one.
"The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat are two teams to monitor as potential sign-and-trade candidates for Kuminga, league sources told HoopsHype. With that in mind, the Warriors have also not ruled out the possibility of retaining Kuminga, sources said," Scotto wrote.
Scotto also suggested that Golden State could seek Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic in return for Kuminga, as the Warriors previously expressed interest in acquiring Vucevic in 2024.
"With the Warriors in a win-now mode, Vucevic’s durability, scoring (17.2 points career average), shooting (40.2 3-point percentage last season), and rebounding (10.5 per game for his career) are all traits that would appeal to Golden State," Scotto wrote.
Futhermore, Scotto also indicated that the Miami Heat view Kuminga as a potential fallback option should the franchise come up short in the potential sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant this summer. Acquiring Antetokounmpo has been a long time wish for Miami, dating back to before he signed his supermax contract with Milwaukee in 2020.
"Miami has prioritized pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he became available this summer) and Durant (whom they’re actively trying to acquire) on their wish list ahead of Kuminga, who’s viewed as a fallback option to the two superstars," Scotto wrote.
