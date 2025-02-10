Latest Steph Curry Update After Unexpected Injury News
After Steph Curry was unexpectedly listed as questionable against the Milwaukee Bucks with left quad soreness, Warriors fans have been waiting anxiously to see if he's playing on Monday night.
The Warriors guard suffered the new injury almost seemingly out of nowhere, but the team also plays three games in four nights this week.
Fortunately, it looks like Curry is on the right track as he's participating in practice with the Warriors on Monday. Anthony Slater of The Athletic showed footage of Curry and Jimmy Butler going through a pick-and-roll strategy with Curry as the screener.
Curry has dealt with a myriad of injuries this season, and the Warriors' upcoming schedule is as brutal as it gets. The team plays three games in four nights against the: Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Houston Rockets before finally getting rest during the All-Star break.
Curry has been dealing with both a sprained thumb and knee tendinitis throughout the season, which can be seen affecting his performance on the court as of late
On one end, the Warriors should seriously consider Curry as they play three games in four nights. On the other end, the Warriors only have a record of 25-25 and need every win that they can get. With Jimmy Butler finally on the team, they may have a shot at making it out of the play-in tournament.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
