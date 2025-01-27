Latest Update on Potential Warriors-Bulls Trade
While injuries have played a factor in it, the Golden State Warriors have looked like a completely different team since they started the 2024-25 season off with a 12-3 record. As the Warriors struggle to find a consistent lineup, they've resorted to playing inexperienced players like Gui Santos and Quinten Post with key platers on the sideline.
Following their Saturday loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, it has brought into question just how active Golden State will be in the trade market before the February 6th deadline. In a recent report from NBA correspondent Marc Stein, it appears as if there's traction brewing between Golden State and a recent opponent about a potential deal.
From his latest piece on his Substack, "The Bulls continue to seek a first-round pick in exchange for former All-Star center Nikola Vučević, league sources say."
Vucevic, a player who has been linked to Golden State in trade rumors of the past few weeks, is currently having a bounce-back season this year with averages of 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds entering today.
"The Warriors have been at the front of the line in terms of potential Vučević suitors for weeks but, mired in a 10-20 funk that had them stuck at a lowly No. 11 in the West entering Monday's play, have to date been unwilling to surrender more than second-round draft capital."
For a deal to be completed for Vucevic, likely compensation would see Warriors use expiring contracts like Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II, among other pieces to get the former All-Star to Golden State.
