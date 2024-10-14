Lauri Markkanen Breaks Silence on Golden State Warriors Trade Interest
Throughout the offseason, the biggest plotline for the Golden State Warriors was their major interest in the Utah Jazz's All-Star Lauri Markkanen. Unfortunately for Warriors fans, the team didn't make a good enough offer to acquire the All-Star.
After what felt like a long and arduous offseason, Lauri Markkanen finally broke his silence on all of the trade talks centered around the Warriors.
During an exclusive interview with NBA insider Marc Stein, Markkanen opened up about his name being in trade talks.
"I think [it means] you've done things right -- that teams want you," Markkanen told Stein. "I was able to kind of zone it out and really wait for my agent for what's real."
This offseason wasn't Markkanen's first time dealing with a restricted free agency. Due to his previous experiences with the Chicago Bulls, he was able to deal with the experience in a much easier way.
"I went through it once already during my restricted free agency [summer], going from Chicago to Cleveland, so this was easier for sure," Markkanen said. "Contract-wise we couldn't do anything before August. I knew that, if something happens with [trade interest], my agent will let me know. So I was able to kind of be home with my family and work out and it was easier."
While it seemed like the Golden State Warriors had a major interest in Lauri Markkanen, it was never really known whether or not Markkanen had a major interest in them. Over time, it was revealed that Markkanen never really wanted to leave the Utah Jazz.
"Obviously I wasn't a free agent, but it was more I had the ability to do the contract and kind of had the choice," Markkanen said. "I don't have to do it, but that was something I wanted to get done to stay with the team."
Ultimately, the Golden State Warriors failed to trade for both Lauri Markkanen and Paul George this offseason. What remains to be seen is if the team will be good enough to make the playoffs without them this season.
