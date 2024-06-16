LeBron James' Former Teammate Makes Massive Warriors Statement
The 2016-2019 Golden State Warriors were some of the greatest teams in the history of basketball. Some believe that the Kevin Durant era Warriors were actually the greatest team ever, including LeBron James' former teammate Larry Nance Jr.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, Larry Nance Jr. spoke openly about just how good the Golden State Warriors really were from 2016 to 2019.
"Every year, you play a certain team or teams where you're on the court with them and it just feels like you're playing a different game than us," Nance said. "In terms of the Warriors, I don't think any of these teams are remotely close. Even remotely close. In my opinion, that's the greatest team that's ever been assembled. You don't go 73-9. That's the greatest team ever. I don't know what to tell you. Trapping Steph, then having to rotate to KD then Klay. I got nothing for you, you lose."
The 2016 Golden State Warriors were technically the greatest regular season team of all-time. However, losing to the Cavaliers after blowing a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals disqualifies them from being the best. The 2017 Golden State Warriors finished the regular season 67-15 and only lost one playoff game throughout their entire championship run at 16-1. The only playoff team with a comparable playoff record is the 2001 Lakers.
No matter how people want to debate it, the 2017 Golden State Warriors are both one of the regular season and playoff teams ever. Larry Nance Jr. and LeBron James have seen that firsthand.
