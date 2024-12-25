LeBron James' Injury Status for Warriors-Lakers NBA Christmas Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are headlining the NBA’s Christmas Day slate on Wednesday evening. While these two Pacific Division rivals enter this game in the Play-In picture, just a half-game separates them in the Western Conference standings.
At 16-13, the Lakers continue to be led by the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As for the 15-13 Warriors, their attack still begins and ends with superstar point guard Steph Curry. It always seems to be an exciting game when these two teams face off.
Ahead of this matchup, the Lakers have listed James on their injury report.
James’ official status for this game is questionable with left foot injury management. That said, the Lakers star is often listed on the injury report even when expected to play.
Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, James made a post on X about the NBA no longer having Christmas jerseys.
Via James: “Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a [gift]! Whomp whomp!”
James has played in 18 career NBA Christmas games, and has averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists in those contests. His team has gone 10-8 on Christmas, last winning in 2020 against the Dallas Mavericks (via StatMuse).
