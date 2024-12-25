Inside The Warriors

LeBron James' Injury Status for Warriors-Lakers NBA Christmas Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report against the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center.
Dec 19, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks towards the team bench during a timeout against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are headlining the NBA’s Christmas Day slate on Wednesday evening. While these two Pacific Division rivals enter this game in the Play-In picture, just a half-game separates them in the Western Conference standings.

At 16-13, the Lakers continue to be led by the star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. As for the 15-13 Warriors, their attack still begins and ends with superstar point guard Steph Curry. It always seems to be an exciting game when these two teams face off.

Ahead of this matchup, the Lakers have listed James on their injury report.

LeBron James
Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

James’ official status for this game is questionable with left foot injury management. That said, the Lakers star is often listed on the injury report even when expected to play.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, James made a post on X about the NBA no longer having Christmas jerseys.

Via James: “Not having Xmas day unis anymore really sucks! That was a great feeling walking into the locker room and seeing those. It was literally like receiving a [gift]! Whomp whomp!”

James has played in 18 career NBA Christmas games, and has averaged 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists in those contests. His team has gone 10-8 on Christmas, last winning in 2020 against the Dallas Mavericks (via StatMuse).

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News