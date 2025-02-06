LeBron James' Injury Status for Warriors vs Lakers
Thursday night is a moment for NBA fans to witness their favorite personal matchup one more time, LeBron James vs. Steph Curry.
No individual rivalry in the NBA today has more history than LeBron and Steph. The two have faced off in four different NBA Finals and one playoff series in the Western Conference. Since the two icons are far older now, it's never guaranteed that they'll face off when their two teams play each other.
Fortunately, it does not look like that will be the case on Thursday night.
The Los Angeles Lakers have listed LeBron James as probable against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
Currently, the Golden State Warriors have already lost to the Los Angeles Lakers twice this season. When it comes to the individual matchup, Curry has a record of 12-13 against LeBron in the regular season, but a record of 17-11 in the playoffs.
For as much history as Curry and LeBron have with one another, it's shocking to hear that they've only faced off 25 times in the regular season. It's a reminder of appreciating the moments that the two are on the court against each other, especially while they're both still capable of averaging 20 points a game.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursdayy.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns