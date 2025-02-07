LeBron James' Insane Logo-Three in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night for one of the most highly-anticipated divisional matchups possible. Superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James faced off in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years between 2015-18, so it is always a show when they meet for a rematch.
Thursday's matchup has not been as close as many would have hoped, as the Lakers lead by 20 at halftime, but LeBron James has put on a show.
LeBron finished the first half with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on 8-12 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from deep. The Lakers superstar put together an insane half of basketball, but no bucker was as ridiculous as his three-pointer from the logo, which has gone viral on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "LOGO LEBRON. 🔥🔥🔥"
Via NBA: "LEBRON'S 3RD STRAIGHT 3... THIS ONE FROM THE LOGO 😱😱😱"
Via Los Angeles Lakers: "LEBRON FROM THE LOGO"
LeBron pulled out this deep triple while facing off against the world's best shooter, Steph Curry. While LeBron dominated on one end, Curry did not have his best half. Curry finished the half with 13 points and zero assists on 5-14 shooting from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc.
For the Warriors to succeed, they desperately need Curry to get out of his slump, especially while facing a red-hot Lakers and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
BREAKING: Jimmy Butler Reportedly Makes Major Warriors Contract Decision
NBA Fans React to LeBron James Injury News Before Warriors-Lakers