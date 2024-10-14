Inside The Warriors

LeBron James Responds to Steph Curry NBA Team Up Question

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was asked about teaming up with Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry.

Joey Linn

United States forward LeBron James (6) and guard Stephen Curry (4) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
United States forward LeBron James (6) and guard Stephen Curry (4) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner. This summer had much more basketball action than usual, with the 2024 Paris Olympics delivering some incredibly exciting moments.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry were the two leaders for Team USA en route to their gold medal. James won MVP of the tournament, as he was dominant throughout. Curry struggled early, but erupted in the final two games to finish as Team USA’s leading scorer.

Curry and James had strong chemistry on the court, which has naturally led to media discussion about a possible team up in the NBA.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Asked about this on Monday, James delivered a blunt response.

“I have no idea,” James said.

While he does not know if an NBA team up between he and Curry will take place, James did speak very highly of his longtime opponent.

“It was everything and more,” James said. “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win or die type atmosphere. That’s what it was being part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of.”

Curry and James have faced off four times in the NBA Finals. This rivalry helped define the 2010s, but it also created a strong mutual respect between the two all-time greats.

While an NBA team up may never happen, the Olympic run Curry and James put together will live forever.

Related Articles

Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral

Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision

Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News