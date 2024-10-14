LeBron James Responds to Steph Curry NBA Team Up Question
The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner. This summer had much more basketball action than usual, with the 2024 Paris Olympics delivering some incredibly exciting moments.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry were the two leaders for Team USA en route to their gold medal. James won MVP of the tournament, as he was dominant throughout. Curry struggled early, but erupted in the final two games to finish as Team USA’s leading scorer.
Curry and James had strong chemistry on the court, which has naturally led to media discussion about a possible team up in the NBA.
Asked about this on Monday, James delivered a blunt response.
“I have no idea,” James said.
While he does not know if an NBA team up between he and Curry will take place, James did speak very highly of his longtime opponent.
“It was everything and more,” James said. “I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win or die type atmosphere. That’s what it was being part of the Olympics. It was everything that I dreamed of.”
Curry and James have faced off four times in the NBA Finals. This rivalry helped define the 2010s, but it also created a strong mutual respect between the two all-time greats.
While an NBA team up may never happen, the Olympic run Curry and James put together will live forever.
