Los Angeles Lakers Waive Player After Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors traveled down to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and even though both teams were depleted due to trade, fans still tuned in to see NBA greats LeBron James and Stephen Curry go head to head. While the Warriors hadn't beaten the Lakers in their prior two matchups this season, that didn't change on Thursday.
Following a 42-point historical performance by James, the Lakers walked away with the 120-112 win. Despite a 37-point performance from Stephen Curry, the Warriors didn't have enough as they await the debut of Jimmy Butler. As for the Lakers, they decided to make a roster move following their 30th win of the season.
The Lakers are signing guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way deal, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. Goodwin, who's appeared in 121 NBA games between the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies, will be taking the two-way spot from Armel Traore, who the team waived.
Goodwin's last stint in the NBA was with the Grizzlies last season, making 17 appearances and 12 starts with averages of 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists.
While Goodwin's two-way contract will restrict him to 50 regular-season games per season with the Lakers, he could very well earn the standard roster spot by the end of the season if he can perform as he did with Memphis in 2024.
