Major NBA Trade Idea Pairs Steph Curry With $197 Million Star
No team in the NBA needs to make a move more than the Golden State Warriors. The team has a losing record and has to take advantage of the final years of Steph Curry's career. One potential trade idea shakes the team up enough to hopefully accomplish that.
A trade idea proposed by 95.7 The Game proposes that the Warriors make a major trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson.
Warriors receive: Zion Williamson
Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III, and the Warriors' 2025 1st-round pick.
In all honesty, the trade isn't being fair enough to the New Orleans Pelicans. For as injury-prone and unreliable as Zion Williamson is, he's still worth more than just Andrew Wiggins and a first-round pick. Especially, when looking at how many picks the Brooklyn Nets received for for Mikal Bridges.
Last season, Zion Williamson played 70 games for the New Orleans Pelicans while averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 57% shooting from the field. When healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the most dominating players in the NBA without question. The problem is that Zion has made a career out of being not healthy and it's starting to become a routine problem.
The Golden State Warriors need to trade for a player who legitimately makes life easier on the court for Steph Curry. Zion Williamson is capable of being that player when he's healthy, but they may have to go a different route.
