Major Report On Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors don't have a ton of options for making trades this summer, especially if the franchise is set on holding onto Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. If so, that narrows down their options due to inbound and outbound contracts, but they aren't entirely ruled out of making a move. If they want to make a splash, it will likely have to feature Jonathan Kuminga.
Given that the Brooklyn Nets are the only team that can extend Kuminga an offer sheet, the likely option would be a sign-and-trade deal. While that opens up several possibilities, a new report reveals that the situation in Golden State might not even escalate to that in the first place.
According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports, the Warriors are trending towards hanging onto Kuminga rather than dealing the 22-year-old forward. A shocking report, as it seemed as though Kuminga was well on his way out, the report indicates the team is looking to extend him and keep him with this core in Golden State.
If that ends up being the case, it will force Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to incorporate Kuminga more into the team's offense, and a likely salary north of $20 million annually would mean the Warriors view him as a starter. However, there's still plenty that can change, but a return could be for Golden State to keep one of their top young players going forward into the post-Curry era.
Kuminga isn't the only key free agent Golden State has to deal with this summer, as they'll have to make decisions on Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Kevin Knox, and Pat Spencer. The championship window is only getting smaller in Golden State, and next season might be their best remaining chance.
