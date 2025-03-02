Major Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Return to Warriors
Riding a five-game win streak, the Golden State Warriors traveled to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, but their trip into the City of Brotherly Love was a disappointment. The 76ers took down the Warriors 126-119 behind a 44-point explosion from Quentin Grimes.
The Warriors were without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler, who missed his first game since being traded to Golden State. The Warriors certainly felt his absence, as their depth was not enough to keep up with the red-hot 76ers, who shot 52.9% from the field and 57.6% from three-point range.
Of course, having Butler on the court would have been a huge help, but the Warriors are desperately missing standout forward Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga has missed the Warriors' last 26 games due to an ankle injury, but Golden State is close to getting him back in action. ESPN's Shams Charania reported how the Warriors are holding Kuminga out for at least one more game, but could delay his return until next week.
"Jonathan Kuminga is really close to his return," Charania said. "He's in the final stages of a rehab of his significant ankle sprain he suffered in January. His return will not be tonight, it's unlikely to be Monday in Charlotte. They have three more games on this road trip before they return home. I'm told the Warriors are considering waiting until next weekend, when they're back at home, for his return.
Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, being a vital part of the Warriors' early-season success. Putting Kuminga into their new-look lineup will be interesting, but the Warriors undoubtedly have the talent and pedigree to make it work in time for the postseason.
