Major Report on Kevin Durant's Trade Price Amid Warriors Rumors

The Phoenix Suns will work to trade Kevin Durant this offseason. They couldn't make the playoffs this season despite Durant averaging 26.6 PPG and playing over 60 games. It was a big disappointment for a team that once said every team wished to be in their situation.
There were rumors at the trade deadline that the Golden State Warriors were interested in acquiring their two-time Finals MVP again but they were forced to shift their focus to Jimmy Butler after Durant didn't want to be dealt in-season again. But what would it take for the Warriors to make a deal possible?
Kelly Iko of The Athletic has reported that the Suns have lowered their asking price for the soon-to-be 37-year-old.
“Phoenix is aggressive in pursuit of a) trading Kevin Durant and b) regaining full control of their draft capital starting with the No. 10 pick in next month’s draft, team sources said. Since the conclusion of the season, Houston has fielded several calls from Phoenix, who have since gradually lowered their asking price for Durant, those sources said.
"There is a price where the Rockets would be interested, but with a fear of breaking up their roster for a 36-year-old coming off injury, doubt remains over a deal materializing.”
Golden State likely doesn't have the draft capital needed to bring Durant back to the Bay Area since they don't own any of Phoenix's picks.
However, Matt Moore of ActionNetwork reported that the Suns would also like to get a center back for Durant.
"The Suns have indicated to teams that center is at a premium for them in any KD talks. He might stick around, but their biggest interest is in solving the center position, which has been a disaster since moving on from [Deandre] Ayton.”
Golden State is one of the few teams in the NBA that doesn't have a high-quality center on the roster, which was exposed against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs. So that likely makes it hard for the Warriors to bring back their former star.
