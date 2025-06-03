Inside The Warriors

NBA Insider Says Jonathan Kuminga ‘Controls’ Warriors’ Offseason

One NBA insider believes the entirety of the Golden State Warriors' offseason lies in the hands of Jonathan Kuminga.

Jed Katz

Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have a major offseason ahead after a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season. Coming into the playoffs, the Warriors had high hopes, as they had significantly improved after trading for Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately, an injury to Stephen Curry held Golden State back from reaching the Western Conference Finals.

Which brings us to an offseason mostly centered around forward Jonathan Kuminga. The Butler trade resulted in a significant decrease in playing time for the forward, despite some solid playoff games in Curry's absence. Now, many reports allude to the 22-year-old leaving Golden State for more opportunities to develop into a star.

The Congolese wing is hitting restricted free agency this summer, however, it will be tough to retain him considering Golden State is estimated to pay Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green nearly $140 million next season.

One NBA insider believes the entirety of the Warriors' offseason lies in the hands of Kuminga. ESPN's Bobby Marks recently went on Willard & Dibs to give his thoughts on the summer.

"It all comes down to Jonathan Kuminga," Marks said. "He basically controls free agency in Golden State. If they sign him to a contract and bring him back, then that's really it as far as what they can do in the offseason."

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, once again taking advantage of the few opportunities head coach Steve Kerr has given him. Plenty of other rebuilding teams are expected to show interest in the young forward.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors to Workout Defensive Duke Standout Guard

NFL Legend Makes Bold Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry Statement

Lakers Make Announcement on Warriors and Mavericks Games

Published
Jed Katz
JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

Home/News