NBA Insider Says Jonathan Kuminga ‘Controls’ Warriors’ Offseason
The Golden State Warriors have a major offseason ahead after a disappointing end to the 2024-25 season. Coming into the playoffs, the Warriors had high hopes, as they had significantly improved after trading for Jimmy Butler. Unfortunately, an injury to Stephen Curry held Golden State back from reaching the Western Conference Finals.
Which brings us to an offseason mostly centered around forward Jonathan Kuminga. The Butler trade resulted in a significant decrease in playing time for the forward, despite some solid playoff games in Curry's absence. Now, many reports allude to the 22-year-old leaving Golden State for more opportunities to develop into a star.
The Congolese wing is hitting restricted free agency this summer, however, it will be tough to retain him considering Golden State is estimated to pay Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green nearly $140 million next season.
One NBA insider believes the entirety of the Warriors' offseason lies in the hands of Kuminga. ESPN's Bobby Marks recently went on Willard & Dibs to give his thoughts on the summer.
"It all comes down to Jonathan Kuminga," Marks said. "He basically controls free agency in Golden State. If they sign him to a contract and bring him back, then that's really it as far as what they can do in the offseason."
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, once again taking advantage of the few opportunities head coach Steve Kerr has given him. Plenty of other rebuilding teams are expected to show interest in the young forward.
Related Articles
Golden State Warriors to Workout Defensive Duke Standout Guard
NFL Legend Makes Bold Jalen Brunson, Steph Curry Statement