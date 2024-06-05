Inside The Warriors

Massive LeBron James to Golden State Warriors Trade Idea Proposed

The Warriors explored a LeBron James trade this past deadline

Joey Linn

Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during overtime against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors made headlines this past trade deadline when it was reported by ESPN'sAdrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne that they contacted the Los Angeles Lakers about a LeBron James trade. While nothing materialized, it is reasonable to assume the Warriors would still be open to the possibility.

In a recent article from Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, James was named as Golden State's "dream" trade target. While this is an opinion piece as opposed to reporting on Golden State's level of interest, the fit would be interesting if certain developments took place this summer.

On a possible James to the Warriors deal, Swartz wrote, "After a disappointing first-round exit, would James be more open to joining Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State? James would need to pick up his $51.4 million player option to execute a trade. The Warriors could get to $51 million in salary by packaging Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Kevin Looney or use Chris Paul's expiring $30 million deal to help facilitate a deal."

As Swartz alludes to here, it was James who reportedly shut down the possibility of joining Golden State last season, as he was happy in Los Angeles, but perhaps that could change if the Lakers are unable to improve their roster this summer to the degree necessary to contend.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.