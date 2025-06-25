Mavericks To Target Ex-Warriors, Lakers Guards In Free Agency
One of the biggest priorities for the Dallas Mavericks this offseason is a stop-gap point guard to fill in for Kyrie Irving while Irving recovers from a torn ACL. With free agency officially opening at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, recent reports indicate that Dallas could be interested in a pair of guards who each had notable stints with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
According to a recent article by ESPN's Shams Charania, both D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroeder have emerged as potential targets for the Mavericks. Charania also indicated that Irving is targeting a January 2026 return, which would mark 10 months from the time he initially tore his ACL.
"Irving, 33, will miss the start of the 2025-26 season, but is hopeful to return as soon as January 2026,” Charania wrote. “The Mavs are expected to open up the $5.7 million taxpayer midlevel exception by signing Irving to this deal. Potential targets for that salary slot would have included Dennis Schroder, D'Angelo Russell, Chris Paul and Malcolm Brogdon, sources said.”
Russell was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2015 and spent his first three seasons with the franchise before moving on to stints in Brooklyn and Minnesota. Russell was traded to Golden State in July 2019 and spent half of the 2019-20 season there before being dealt to Minnesota in February 2022. Russell ended up back on the Lakers before being traded back to another one of his former teams in Brooklyn this past February.
Schroder had an even shorter stint than Russell in Golden State, making just 24 appearances for the team after being acquired in December. Schroder, like Russell, also had two separate stints with the Lakers, ranging from 2020-2021 and 2022-2023.
Related Articles
Kevin Durant Calls Out Warriors Trade Report
New Report on Reason for Failed Kevin Durant, Warriors Trade