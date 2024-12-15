Miami Heat's Reported Desire for Jimmy Butler Trade
For weeks, the Golden State Warriors were linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The team made a reported trade today, but it was for Dennis Schroder, not Butler. Butler getting traded doesn't seem to be off the table, but there now seems to be a specific set of demands that the Heat are looking for.
According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, the Miami Heat are looking for win-now players and not for draft picks or younger players to rebuild.
"So if moving Butler brings back players that give Miami more of a shot, the Heat will engage," Aldridge said. "That likely means taking back players, rather than a deal featuring a bunch of future picks. Riles doesn’t do rebuilds. (Plus, he’s going to be 80 in March.) They’re not there yet. But, they’re listening."
For the Warriors to make a successful Jimmy Bulter trade, they'll likely have to include players like Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins. Other than those two players, there aren't many players on the team's roster that could help keep the Heat in win-now. While Brandin Podziemski is a very attractive trade piece, he's not exactly a fully developed player right now by any means.
It remains to be seen if the Golden State Warriors make a trade for Jimmy Butler, but at least fans should have an idea of what Miami is looking for in the process.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion