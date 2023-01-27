NBA Admits Game Changing Missed Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played a thriller on Thursday night, and Golden State pulled out a narrow victory despite their superstar point guard Steph Curry being ejected in the final minutes. While the Warriors were at a major disadvantage because of this, the NBA recently admitted that they were the beneficiary of a game changing missed call in the final moments.

In the NBA's last two minute report, it was announced that the officials missed a moving screen on Draymond Green that should have wiped away Klay Thompson's go ahead three with 14 seconds remaining. There is no question that this was a game changing missed call, and the Warriors were indeed fortunate that it was missed.

While the Grizzlies will understandably be upset with this missed call, they will also have to acknowledge their missed opportunity to close out the game when they led by as many as 10 points in the final frame. A dominant fourth quarter by Steph Curry was cut short when he was ejected, and it was his teammates who stepped in in the last few minutes. The Warriors were undoubtedly benefitted by this missed call, and according to the last two minute report, it was the only incorrect ruling in the final two minutes of that game.

In a season that has been very up and down, the Warriors will take breaks where they can get them.

