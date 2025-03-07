NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Warriors-Nets
Thursday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets was one of the most unexpectedly entertaining games for the season.
While many expected the Warriors to blow out the Nets going into the game, it actually began with the Nets leading by as many as 22 points. The game culminated in a 50-point explosion from Steph Curry resulting in a Warriors win.
As thrilling is the game was, it didn't come out without some controversy.
According to the NBA's last two-minute report, there were multiple mistakes in the Warriors vs Nets game.
The first mistake was at the 1:36 mark of the fourth quarter where Claxton was incorrectly charged for a foul against Draymond Green.
"Claxton (BKN) reaches in and makes clean contact with the ball to dislodge it from Green's (GSW) possession. Any ensuing contact is considered incidental," the NBA said.
The second mistake was in the final 47 seconds of the fourth quarter, where Gui Santos was incorrectly called for a foul that led to a three-point play by Cameron Johnson.
"Santos (GSW) grazes Johnson's (BKN) side during his driving shot attempt and the marginal contact does not affect his SQBR," the NBA said.
While the league made multiple mistakes, the Golden State Warriors still defeated the Brooklyn Nets by a final of two points. Both sides made were benefitted by the calls, and the outcome wouldn't have been changed regardless.
