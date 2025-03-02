NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Warriors vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers surprisingly took down the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, pulling off a huge upset to shake up the current Western Conference playoff picture. The 76ers broke a nine-game losing streak on Saturday, led by a career-best performance from Quentin Grimes.
Grimes dropped 44 points on efficient 18-24 shooting from the field, overcoming a 29-point, 13-assist outing from Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The 76ers escaped with a win over the championship-hopeful Warriors, but it did not come without a couple of mistakes from the officials.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report from Saturday's Warriors-76ers game, admitting a couple of mistakes.
The first mistake came with 54 seconds remaining with the 76ers up 122-119. Grimes missed a free throw and the ball went out of bounds. The 76ers were awarded possession, despite 76ers forward Paul George touching the ball last.
"Possession is awarded to the 76ers. George (PHI) is the last player to touch the ball before it goes out of bounds. Possession should have been awarded to the Warriors," the NBA commented.
The second mistake came with 30 seconds left in the game, with the 76ers up 124-119. After 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey went for a rebound, Warriors forward Draymond Green swiped at Maxey's arm, although a foul was not called.
"Green (GSW) initiates contact with Maxey's (PHI) arm prior to making contact with the ball, or the part of Maxey's hand that is on the ball, and the contact causes Maxey to lose possession," the NBA commented.
One incorrect call went against the 76ers and one against the Warriors, so it is hard to say either call had a real impact on the outcome of the game.
