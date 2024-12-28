Inside The Warriors

NBA Announces Significant Punishment Before Warriors-Suns

The Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns game will be played without Jusuf Nurkic.

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends against Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns by a final score of 98-89 on Friday night. The biggest story from this game was a scuffle that has since warranted league action.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall and Suns center Jusuf Nurkic got into it, and swings were taken. Nurkic, Marshall, and P.J. Washington were all ejected from the game. In an announcement on Saturday, the NBA revealed that Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkic after the incident.

Via NBA PR: “Following the on-court incident, Marshall attempted to further engage Nurkic in a hostile manner in the corridor outside the locker rooms.”

The NBA has announced all of the punishments from this incident, with Marshall being suspended four games, Nurkic being suspended three games, and Washington being suspended one game.

Via NBA PR: "Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has been suspended four games without pay and Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic has been suspended three games without pay for their involvement in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Nurkic’s punishment will immediately impact Saturday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, as the NBA announced he will begin serving his suspension right away.

“Nurkic will also begin his three-game suspension tonight when the Suns visit the Golden State Warriors,” the NBA wrote.

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) walks off the court after being punched by Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (not pictured) at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This means fans will not see a rematch between Nurkic and Draymond Green. These two players have taken shots at each other in the media since Green struck Nurkic in the face during a game last season.

