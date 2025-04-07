Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Rockets
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry may be 37 years old, but that isn't stopping the All-Star from moving up the history books. The four-time NBA champion is showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
On Sunday night against the Houston Rockets, Curry made NBA history by passing Reggie Miller on an all-time list. Years ago, he passed him on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list, but on Sunday night, he passed him on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Via @warriors: Making waves ⚡️ Stephen Curry has passed Reggie Miller for 24th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list."
Next up for Curry to pass is Denver Nuggets legend Alex English, who has 25,613 points. Curry would be around 300 points away from passing English, and with only four games left in the regular season, it's tough to see the Warriors guard pass him.
It's only fitting that Curry passed Miller on the NBA's all-time scoring list with a three-pointer.
Shockingly, as of the third quarter, Curry's three-point basket was actually the only basket he's scored against the Houston Rockets. Through 22 minutes, Curry only has 3 points and 7 assists on 1/5 shooting from the field. Every single shot he's attempted has been a three-pointer.
Historically, the Golden State Warriors have dominated the Houston Rockets, defeating them in 16 of the last 17 games. With how much the Warriors need a win, they're looking to continue that dominance on Sunday night.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Nuggets
Celtics Pass Warriors to Make NBA History vs Suns
Steve Kerr's Honest Jonathan Kuminga Statement Before Warriors-Nuggets