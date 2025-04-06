Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Honest Statement on Stopping Nikola Jokic

Steph Curry made a statement on Nikola Jokic after the Golden State warriors faced off against the Denver Nuggets

Jan 4, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors had one of their more impressive wins of the season as they took down a Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets at the end of a brutal road trip.

The Warriors won without a doubt, finishing the night with a final score of 118-104. Even though the Nuggets lost, Nikola Jokic put up a solid 33 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals on 76/57/100 shooting from the field.

After the game, Warriors superstar Steph Curry spoke about the job they did on limiting Jokic throughout the game.

"We changed some things, tried to send some bodies at him," Curry said. "We we're flying around on defense... He's a great player. He still got his numbers, but I think just try to make him work and the fourth quarter maybe wore him a little bit. Who knows... He's a guy that it doesn't really matter what you do. He's gonna find a way. You just kind of have to make him work for it."

At the end of the day, it's been next to impossible to stop Nikola Jokic this season. Limiting him to 30 points as opposed to 40 or more should be a win for the Warriors. It was enough to get a statement win against the Nuggets on Friday night, and hopefully, it could be the blueprint for the playoffs.

