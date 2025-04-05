Warriors Star Draymond Green Seeking to Make NBA History
The Golden State Warriors have transformed their team since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, as they've only lost two games with both him and Steph Curry in the lineup. With five games left in the season, a 4-1 record during that stretch would give Golden State 50 wins in a season that at one point looked like was lost.
While Curry and Butler have been great, it's also been a standout season for Golden State's veteran defensive anchor, Draymond Green. The eight-time All-Defensive team member has averaged 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks this season and has bolstered those averages since the All-Star break. Eyeing a second Defensive Player of the Year award, it would be NBA history for the NBA champion.
At 35 years old, Green would become the oldest player in NBA history to win the Defensive Player of the Year trophy. Green would surpass NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, who was 34 years old when he won in the 2000-01 season for the fourth time in his career.
In terms of betting odds, Green remains the favorite to win the award across multiple sites, with Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley and Oklahoma City Thunder's Lou Dort also in the running. With big moments for Green, like his clutch strip against the Los Angeles Lakers the other night, it could be enough to push voters to give him the honor yet again.
However, the top goal remains winning an NBA Championship, as Green would further climb up the all-time rankings with two Defensive Player of the Year wins and a fifth NBA Finals victory if they can make it through a likely tough playoff run ahead.
