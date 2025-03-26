NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler Performance in Warriors-Heat
All eyes were on Miami on Tuesday night, with Jimmy Butler set to make his long-awaited return to the Kaseya Center and face off against the Miami Heat. Now, with the Golden State Warriors, he's helped turn their season around after it appeared the team could've been on the outside looking into the play-in tournament.
Unfortunately for Butler, the lack of Steph Curry proved to be too much as the Warriors took a brutal loss to the Heat 112-86. While Miami's Bam Adebayo led the way with 27 points in the win, the attention was mainly on Butler and his lackluster performance.
Butler finished with just 11 points and six rebounds in the loss, which reflected on a poor team performance as the Warriors shot below 40% from the field and sub-30% from three. Seeing this performance, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Butler's efforts.
"Jimmy Buckets couldn't handle the heat...," one fan stated.
"Bro is washed," a user added.
"I know pat laughing," a user suggested.
"Worst performance I've seen out of him in the last couple years," one user stated.
"He came back burning," another user said.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans kept it blunt with their responses. It was one of Butler's worst games as a Warrior, and it's evident just how important Curry is to the offense. Looking ahead, Golden State is back in action on Friday for a road contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.
