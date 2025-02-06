NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After Warriors Trade
Jimmy Butler is no stranger to trolling and having fun on the internet. Throughout his entire trade drama situation in Miami, Butler made numerous posts on social media to entertain fans.
After finally receiving his wish and getting traded to the Golden State Warriors, Butler decided to have some fun again.
Butler went on Instagram and X to post a simple image with the caption, "welcome to the wild wild west 🎶." The post had nearly 100,000 likes in under 7 hours.
It goes without saying, the NBA world was buzzing after Butler's trade to the Golden State Warriors. Some Miami Heat fans were sad to see him go, while others were a bit more celebratory after all of the drama.
"It was a sour ending, but us fans will miss you my guy," one Heat fan wrote.
"It wasn't supposed to end like this 22! We'll miss you," another Heat fan wrote.
"Yall taking the L march 25th," a Heat fan commented.
The Golden State Warriors were already a team with a wide array of personalities. With both Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green on the team, one would have to imagine they'll be one of the most volatile and competitive teams in the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors were desperate in their attempt to find another All-Star with Steph Curry. While they didn't get their original choice in Kevin Durant, they received a player who went to the NBA Finals even more recently in Jimmy Butler.
