NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Mindset on Warriors
In need of a star to pair alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors front office pulled the trigger on a deal before the deadline to land Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. Even though Butler is a multi-time All-Star, his recent antics with the Heat had some questioning whether he'd be a fit on Golden State's roster.
So far, through five games, he's been a stellar addition to the team. The Warriors hold a 4-1 record in the Butler era, and he's averaging 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds as well. After their Friday night win over the Sacramento Kings, Butler shared what his mentality is game in, game out.
"Slow it down and just get a shot on goal, that's all I ever think," Butler shared with reporters. "Don't turn the ball over, and make sure we just get a shot whether I get fouled or I can get the ball out to somebody that I know they know to shoot this ball. That's what it's always down to."
After seeing this statement, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Butler's comments:
"Smart and simple—every possession counts when you value the ball," one user commeneted.
"Jimmy is the ultimate stabilizer. Everytime Kings made a run he would get FTs or easy bucket," another user added.
"Honestly… he’s a rich man’s Iguodala, absolute stud," another user commented.
"Dubs have needed this for a long time," another user replied with.
Based on the reactions, Warriors fans are ecstatic with how Butler has been playing so far. Up next for Butler and the Warriors will be a home game against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.
