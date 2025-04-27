Warriors Make Major Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets for Game 3
Can the Golden State Warriors bounce back in Game 3?
Game 2 of their Western Conference quarterfinals showdown with the Houston Rockets was one to forget for the Warriors. Steph Curry and co. were trounced by the Rockets, 109-94, who evened the series at one game apiece.
While losing a playoff game is always a concern, perhaps the bigger news of the night was the status of six-time NBA All-Star, Jimmy Butler. The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals MVP collided with Rockets forward, Amen Thompson during the Game 2 loss and didn't return to the contest.
Following Game 2's conclusion, Butler was ruled as 'questionable' for Saturday night's contest but was downgraded to out for Game 3 with what's being reported as a deep glute muscle contusion.
Replacing Butler in the starting lineup as the series shifts to the Bay Area will be Jonathan Kuminga, who's only played in one of the Warriors' three post-season games, thus far (including the play-in).
Kuminga won't be the only new face injected into the Warriors' new-look starting five as rookie center, Quinten Post will also join the first five on the court for Steve Kerr. Kuminga and Post will join Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Brandin Podziemski to start the game on Saturday night.
The series shifts over to the Bay Area for Game 3 as the Warriors host the Rockets tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST.